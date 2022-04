Garth Road will be closed to through traffic between Barracks Farm Road and Free Union Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday for the Foxfield Spring Races.

Anyone not attending the event should avoid the area, Albemarle County Police said in a release.

Heavy traffic delays should be expected until 5:30 pm, even after the roadway reopens.

ACPD will have officers monitoring Garth Road to address issues such as intoxicated driving and unsafe driving behaviors, it said in the release.