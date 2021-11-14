Future Land Use Map heads to a hearing, potential vote

This designation is also placed near schools, job centers and other places residents would frequent.

Previously, the city’s residential areas were only designated as high intensity or low intensity. This resulted in a stark divide between areas with single-family homes and areas with highly populated housing complexes, and limited opportunity for anything in between. Now, all neighborhoods will either be classified as general residential or medium intensity residential, in an effort to lessen the divide.

“I believe it’s the most meaningful change that we can see,” said Planning Commission chair Lyle Solla-Yates. “It doesn’t solve centuries of troubles that have gone before us. But it starts to turn the ship. And that’s the right thing to do at this point.”

While the FLUM eliminates R1, or single-family, zoning, Solla-Yates said that doesn’t mean single-family homes are not allowed. It just means areas that previously only included single-family homes may see different types of development around them.

The FLUM has been referred to as a “living document” by some members of the Planning Commission and the Cville Plans Together team, meaning even when it is approved, there is still room for edits and changes as issues may arise.