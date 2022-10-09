Frost may be on the pumpkins and other outdoor plants

Frost may be on the pumpkins from midnight until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service warns, bringing central and north Virginia its first brush with frost. The temperature could drop to as low as 34 degrees, which is low enough to lead to frost.

While the frost is not a direct threat to humans, it can kill delicate plants, or what the NWS called "sensitive outdoor vegetation." Bringing ornamental plants inside, such as mums widely enjoyed at this time of year, will keep them safe.

If you are fortunate enough to still have tomatoes on the vine, this may be their last night. Frost damages tomato tissue, making a comeback impossible.