 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Frost may be on the pumpkins and other outdoor plants

  • 0
THE PUMPKINS ARE COMING

Farmers across central Virginia are harvesting pumpkins, apples, gourds and fall flowers and selling them at roadside stands. At this stand in Augusta County, people enjoy shopping for nature’s bounty as the Blue Ridge mountains stand in the background.

 LYNNE ANDERSON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Frost may be on the pumpkins from midnight until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service warns, bringing central and north Virginia its first brush with frost. The temperature could drop to as low as 34 degrees, which is low enough to lead to frost.

While the frost is not a direct threat to humans, it can kill delicate plants, or what the NWS called "sensitive outdoor vegetation." Bringing ornamental plants inside, such as mums widely enjoyed at this time of year, will keep them safe. 

If you are fortunate enough to still have tomatoes on the vine, this may be their last night. Frost damages tomato tissue, making a comeback impossible. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert