While the doors of this Downtown Mall concert hall wouldn't open until 6:30 p.m., the fans said they'd begun their queue at 2:00 p.m. to see Front Bottoms perform live on Tuesday night at the Jefferson Theater.

The New Jersey-based emo-alternative rock duo, which created such songs as "Twin Size Mattress" and "Be Nice to Me," proved to have some passionate fans.

"They've been in my Spotify Wrapped since like 2016," explained the first in line, Lizzie Bowes of Richmond.