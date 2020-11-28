From the editor: We need you more than ever

It would be nearly impossible to quantify the number of shortened vacations, missed birthdays, holidays worked, 12-hour work days, weekend shifts and foregone time with friends our newsroom staffers have racked up over the years. It likely would be terrifying to pick a random reporter or editor and check their blood pressure on deadline. But as much as the lost time and elevated stress might sting, none of us would trade our calling for memories we never made.

At the risk of sounding saccharine, all of those things are secondary to our mission as local journalists. No matter what anyone else says, we believe that change and, by extension, democracy are rooted in local communities. And we are dedicated to the goal of improving those small democracies with high-quality watchdog journalism. And so we forego weekend trips and time with friends and birthday parties to make sure Charlottesville, Albemarle County and our neighboring localities have access to the best coverage we can muster.