From chicken to crocks, Alliance for Interfaith Ministries auction will help area needy

Life is full of interesting choices, and the virtual silent auction benefiting the work of the Alliance for Interfaith Ministries is no exception.

From a small-mouthed crock to an electric snow thrower, or even 10 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts marinated for three days in a blend of vinegar, ketchup, beer, mustard, molasses, lemon juice, lime juice and onions before cooking over an oak fire, the auction features items up for bid until noon Monday.

The proceeds will support AIM’s efforts in Albemarle County and Charlottesville to provide help to residents during times of crisis, something the charity has been doing for four decades.

The auction items may be viewed and bids placed at charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/aim-spring-auction-23362.

“Most nonprofits have had significant difficulty throughout the pandemic with fundraising activities to support their programs,” said Kimberley Fontaine, AIM director. “We are so thankful for all our donors of funds and of items like those you’ll see on our auction page.”

AIM provides help with rent, utilities, medication, work uniforms, heating assistance and other needs, as well as our more specialized programs for area residents who are starting over with nothing, homeless, or leaving an abusive partner.

For more info, email director@aimcville.org.