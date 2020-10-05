Friends, colleagues say former City Council member, activist Conover will be missed

Conover was elected to the City Council at a time when the Republican Party in the city controlled the majority of seats. He joined the Virginia State Bar in 1978.

He was part of the council when it voted to lend a developer $9.5 million to build a hotel and conference center, now the Omni Charlottesville Hotel, and floated a 3% meals tax and an increase in the city lodging tax to help pay for it.

Controversial at the time, the move helped to revitalize downtown.

Conover served as a board member for a variety of nonprofits and social organizations, including the Rivanna Trails Foundation. He not only helped found the foundation but did much of the work on building the trails.

He was named a Charlottesville Bridge Builder in 2002, a high honor given to those who work to bring people together.

“John has built bridges throughout the community through his expansive and engaging personality, including physical bridges with the Rivanna Trails Foundation, and a safe place at the Blue Ridge House for persons with mental health issues,” his biography on the Charlottesville Bridge Builders website states.

He was also a good neighbor.