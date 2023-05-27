Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Friday morning fire in a downtown Scottsville nail salon caused minor damage that will temporarily leave the business without a home but resulted in no injuries.

An electrical malfunction in the building that houses Polished Nail Spa was determined to be behind the flames, according to authorities.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue said it responded to the fire in the 300 block of Valley Street in Scottsville at about 9:58 a.m. Friday.

"The first apparatus arrived on the scene at 10:06 am and crews reported the fire extinguished at 10:16 am," the fire department said in a statement. "All occupants were able to safely evacuate with no reported injuries. The fire caused minor damage to the structure."

The fire marshal's office estimated the damage to be less than $5,000.

"Luckily no one was inside," Polished posted on Facebook on Friday after the fire was extinguished. "Thank you to everyone reaching out to make sure we're ok, and to the officers and fire fighters for saving the day."

The business said it is looking for a new space to host customers while repairs to the building are underway.

"We are so grateful that this wasn't much worse! But, we will not be able to use the space for some time, as inspections and repair time are unknown at this point," Polished posted on Facebook on Saturday. "We are working on finding another space to work in temporarily, and will reschedule and resume taking appointments as soon as we can. Thank you for all of your support and patience!!"

"Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms," the department said in its statement on Friday.