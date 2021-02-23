Free tax preparation helps locals pocket refunds and minimize fees

The pandemic has forced a lot of changes to taxes this year and the IRS is well aware of it. The service has its eye on people who took to part-time jobs to meet their ends and wants to remind them that taxes are due on that money.

“Whether it’s a side business or a primary source of income, the bottom line is taxpayers must report gig economy income on their tax return,” officials said in a statement.

The officials said freelancers, independent contractors, those using online platforms to connect with customers, including renting their homes or spare bedrooms or providing delivery services, must pay taxes on that income.

Besides the regular income taxes, those earning side money will need to file for and pay the federal self-employment contribution tax and additional Medicare and Social Security taxes.

Independent contractors may be able to deduct business expenses, but should double-check tax rules on using their car or setting up a home office, which are not always tax deductible. Rental income is taxable and special rules may apply to rental property also used as a residence during the tax year.

Virginia tax officials are encouraging tax filers to file soon, although possible changes tax law by the state legislature could result in needing to file amended tax returns.