Fralin family funds football coach slot for Cavaliers
Fralin family funds football coach slot for Cavaliers

112120-cdp-sports-uvafootball-abilenechristian415.JPG

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on during a game against Abilene Christian on Nov. 21 at Scott Stadium.

 Erin Edgerton

University of Virginia Cavaliers head football coach Bronco Mendenhall has a new title.

The coach’s position is now the Fralin Family Head Football Coach, thanks to a $5 million endowment from Cynthia and Heywood Fralin and a $2.5 million match.

UVa Department of Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation announced on Friday the Fralins' commitment. It is the first commitment to follow the athletic department and Virginia Athletics Foundation creating a matching gift program to encourage endowments for each of the football coaching positions and the athletic director position.

The $7.5 million will provide permanent, ongoing support for the football program.

Heywood Fralin graduated from UVa in 1962. He has served on the university’s Board of Visitors and has served as both rector and vice rector. He currently serves as a member of the Virginia Athletics Foundation Board of Trustees.

He has contributed to many university and UVa athletics programs.

