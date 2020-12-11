Fralin family funds football coach slot for Cavaliers

University of Virginia Cavaliers head football coach Bronco Mendenhall has a new title.

The coach’s position is now the Fralin Family Head Football Coach, thanks to a $5 million endowment from Cynthia and Heywood Fralin and a $2.5 million match.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UVa Department of Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation announced on Friday the Fralins' commitment. It is the first commitment to follow the athletic department and Virginia Athletics Foundation creating a matching gift program to encourage endowments for each of the football coaching positions and the athletic director position.

The $7.5 million will provide permanent, ongoing support for the football program.

Heywood Fralin graduated from UVa in 1962. He has served on the university’s Board of Visitors and has served as both rector and vice rector. He currently serves as a member of the Virginia Athletics Foundation Board of Trustees.

He has contributed to many university and UVa athletics programs.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.