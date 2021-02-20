Fourth Street honorarily named Black History Pathway

“The work of Charles Alexander in leading this initiative is representative of a rich history of African American trailblazers in communicating and preserving our story of persistence, perseverance and purpose,” the letter reads.

The naming also received support from retired school counselor James Bryant, who wrote a letter to the City Council sharing his memories of Vinegar Hill and emphasizing the educational opportunities the pathway could present.

“So many of our students, especially African American students, do not know the history of this great community, so I am hoping that in your deliberations that you will consider renaming the Fourth Street corridor Black History Pathway to honor those who paved the way for those of us who have had and are having a positive impact in our communities,” he wrote.

Now that the street has received the honorary designation, Alexander said he plans to work with the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, Jefferson School Foundation, artist Frank Walker and others to create a learning/teaching vehicle that goes beyond slogans and connects with former Charlottesville residents around the world.