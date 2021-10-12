Fourth major change in city management in six weeks

City manager Chip Boyles’ resignation brings to four the number of high-level personnel changes in the city in six weeks.

Boyles had a hand in two of them. The first came on Sept. 1, when he terminated the contract of Police Chief RaShall Brackney, the city’s first Black female police chief. Major James Mooney, who had been set to retire the very day Brackney was terminated, agreed to delay his retirement and service in an interim capacity as Assistant Police Chief.

On Sept. 8, Mayor Nikuyah Walker announced that she would not seek re-election for City Council, which selects the mayor from its members. Walker, who is Black, said she was tired of fighting racism in the city. She also wrote on Facebook that she was “so disappointed in Chip.” (Boyles)

On Oct. 8, Boyles announced that Mooney was retiring immediately. Boyles nor Mooney gave a reason. Boyles announced on Oct. 8 that Captain Latroy “Tito” Durrette would serve as Assistant Chief while the city conducts a national search for a police chief.

On Oct. 12, Boyles resigned, citing public vitriol surrounding his decision to terminate Brackney’s employment contract. Boyles also said the response has affected his health.