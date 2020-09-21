Four new COVID cases found in post-outbreak jail retesting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A daylong testing of inmates and staff at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility turned up four new positive results among 297 residents and none among staff, jail officials said Monday.

The jail saw an outbreak in mid-August in which four inmates tested positive. That led to a Sept. 9 point prevalence survey testing program in coordination with the Thomas Jefferson Health District. A PPS is a COVID-19 testing event that is designed to test everyone in a specific location in one day.

Tested for the virus were 297 of 300 inmates and 145 of 151 employees.

Of the 297 inmates, seven were positive cases, with three inmates previously testing positive during the August outbreak.

“The four new cases were housed with 68 other individuals who were negative but were exposed and required a retest,” Col. Martin Kumer, jail superintendent, said in a news release. “The retest was completed on Sept. 18. We are happy to report that there are no new positive cases.”

Kumer said all of those testing positive have been quarantined from the rest of the population and are experiencing mild or no symptoms and do not require hospitalization.

