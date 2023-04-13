For Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday on Thursday, Monticello hosted a full morning festivities on the mountaintop that honored tradition and highlighted the Founding Father’s philosophy that our liberty depends on the “freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost,” with two awards that celebrate local, national and international journalism.

“As all of us know, freedom of the press in the United States is memorialized in the First Amendment in the Constitution,” said Tobias Dengel, chair of board of trustees of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, which oversees and operates the historic home of the former president. “What some of us, perhaps, less know is that it is also memorialized in the current constitution of Iran. Under Articles 24 and 25, publications and press have freedom of expression — the inspection of books and press is prohibited.”

Each year the University of Virginia, which Jefferson founded in 1819, and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation present the highest honors that both institutions have to offer: the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medals in architecture, law and citizen leadership. The medals honor individuals whose work exemplifies Jefferson’s commitment to the duty and virtue of public service, according to the two organizations.

This year, the university and foundation selection committee chose Washington Post opinion writer Jason Rezaian as the 2023 Thomas Jefferson Foundation Citizen Leadership medal recipient.

A first-generation American of Iranian and Turkish origin, Rezaian became chief of the Washington Post’s Tehran bureau in 2012. Two years later, Iranian officials arrested Rezaian and his wife, Yeganeh Salehi, on unsubstantiated espionage charges. On Jan. 16, 2016, Rezaian was released, along with three other prisoners, in exchange for the release of seven Iranian prisoners under the agreement that the U.S. would also drop charges against 14 other Iranians.

“One of the only good things that happened while I was in prison was that, after many months, when Yeganeh has finally been released and became a fearless and tireless advocate for me, she fought and won the right to bring me books,” Rezaian told the audience of about 200 people at Monticello on Thursday. “One of the unlikeliest books she found in Tehran in the back of her van … was a well-worn paperback copy of Jefferson’s rights.”

Rezaian said that, seven years later, two ideas from the rights listed in Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence resonate most with him.

“It was of the importance of press freedom and the responsibility and his fellow founders felt in protecting the rights of all citizens,” Rezaian said. “Jefferson wrote, ‘If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and will never be.’ … He was warning us about the natural tendency for those with power to abuse it and offering one possible shield that we could use ourselves against that.”

Freed after 544 days of imprisonment, Rezaian has since used his platform to advocate for freedom of the press on a global scale while supporting the stories of other journalists who have been imprisoned for their work or nationality. Today, he is a writer for the Washington Post’s global opinion section.

“Jason’s speech was inspiring,” said Gardiner Hallock, interim president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. “His commitment to an informed citizenry, to free press — he has lived this every day, and it is wonderful to have him here in Monticello.”

In line with the theme of uplifting journalists, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation also presented an award to the local nonprofit newspaper, Charlottesville Tomorrow, for "their great service to the community and strong ties to journalism," Hallock said.

Hallock said Founder’s Day presents an opportunity to honor Jefferson’s legacy while bridging the community together for a scenic and informative day at the Founding Father’s home.

The day began with the 23rd annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Jefferson gravesite at Monticello and ended with a Founder’s Day celebration on the West Lawn.

Jefferson's descendants sat inside the Monticello Graveyard while the Old Line Fife and Drum Corps escorted attendees in and out of the ceremony.

There were 11 wreaths laid before the obelisk over Jefferson’s grave: from President Biden, the Albemarle chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Charlottesville City Council, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, James Madison’s Montpelier, the Jefferson Foundation, UVa and more.

The Graveyard is owned by the Jefferson descendants of the Monticello Association, who limit burial in the cemetery to lineal descendants of Jefferson through his daughters Martha and Madison, according to the association’s website.

Throughout the day, community partners, including Getting Word: The Monticello African American History Project, the League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area, the Monacan Nation Cultural Foundation, Tom Tom Festival and several others pitched a tent and booths to speak with event attendees about their respective roles in the community.

After the ceremony, UVa and the Jefferson Foundation held a private luncheon with all of this year's award recipients, including Andrew Freear, the Auburn University professor who is the 2023 recipient of the architecture prize, and lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, who received the medal in law after winning a case in India's Supreme Court that overturned a 157-year-old law that made gay sex illegal.