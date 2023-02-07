Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman is planning to speak on Wednesday about his new book “Breach” and his work on the House Select Committee investigating the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Riggleman previously represented the Charlottesville area as part of the 5th District in the House of Representatives. He has been a vocal critic of his successor Bob Good as well as former President Donald Trump.

His book “Breach” has been described as an insider’s account of the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol as Trump supporters swarmed the headquarters of the country’s legislative branch.

The book looks into text messages sent and received by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the lead-up to insurrection as well as a White House call made to one of the rioters inside the Capitol.

An Air Force intelligence officer and National Security Agency consultant, Riggleman served one term in Congress. He lost his bid for reelection in 2020 to Good, who was more aligned with Trump.

Riggleman will be speaking Wednesday at the invitation of the Senior Statesmen of Virginia. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Rotunda Room at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at 250 Pantops Mountain Road east of Charlottesville. It is free and open to the public.