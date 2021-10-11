Former mail carriers say understaffing, management to blame for delays

"We got some relief for part of the community, but this problem that has been frankly all over the Commonwealth, but particularly centered in Charlottesville, is something I think I'm going to have to revisit," he said on another call Thursday call with media.

Both the former carrier who did not want to be identified and Anker said that when Warner came to visit the post office in August, management hid undelivered mail and packages. The former carrier said they saw hampers full of packages behind the post office when they came back from delivering on their route.

“They took all of the hampers of packages that hadn't been delivered — and at this point, this is probably like 50 to 60 hampers or more — they pushed them all outside into the parking lot into the walkways outside so he wouldn't see them,” the former carrier said. “They got all the mail that was piled up at the cases, stacked up trays and tubs of mail, and put it in the back of a trailer at the loading dock so he wouldn't see it when he went through there.”

Across the country, post offices in Jackson, Wyoming, Kennebunkport, Maine, the Baltimore area and Provincetown, Massachusetts, have reported staffing issues this year, according to local news outlets. Yet it is hard to know if their problems rival those in Charlottesville.