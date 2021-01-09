Former JAUNT employee accuses company of violating disability protections

While driving up a hill on Belleville Avenue, the vehicle in front of Farley’s Jaunt bus spun out of control, forcing her to stop. Farley said she did not panic and pulled the JAUNT vehicle to the side of the road and contacted a JAUNT dispatcher for assistance.

“Thereafter, once the situation was essentially resolved, and the emergency was passed, as is common with my condition, I began to experience extreme anxiety, suffering shortness of breath, tightness in my chest and elevated heart rate and blood pressure,” Farley said in her complaint.

She informed JAUNT that she was having a panic attack and requested assistance. Around an hour after she pulled to the side of the road, a JAUNT supervisor arrived and took her home.

Farley claims her anxiety attack did not impact her driving or the safety of her passenger.

On Jan. 8, 2020 Farley was put on administrative leave and terminated on Jan. 15. The termination memo details the situation and then concludes that “We have decided that it would be unsafe for [Farley] to transport clients and herself in a safe manner. If an emergency arose, JAUNT could not be certain that she would be capable of taking action to keep passengers safe.”