The Fluvanna Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

The board plans to meet at 7 p.m. in the Morris Room of the Fluvanna County Administration Building at 132 Main St. in Palmyra. Members of the public can also attend the meeting online.

For information on submitting an appeal, call (434) 591-1910 or email planning@fluvannacounty.org. The application process takes roughly two months before a case will be heard by the board, according to the board’s filing schedule.