The Fluvanna Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

The meeting agenda includes an action item concerning the county’s participation in a second state opioid settlement, as well as a presentation about the Free Hill Cemetery by Tricia Johnson of the Fluvanna County Historical Society.

The meeting is planned for 5 p.m. in the Carysbrook Performing Arts Center at 8880 James Madison Highway in Fork Union.

A closed budget meeting is scheduled to follow at 7 p.m.