The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors plans to vote on adopting the budget for fiscal year 2024 during Wednesday’s meeting.

In addition to the $104 million budget, a passed resolution would also solidify new tax rates for the 2023 tax year. The proposed changes include a decreased real estate tax rate and an increased personal property rate.

The board will also vote on an agreement to replace the services of part-time county attorney Fred Payne, who announced he would retire this year. If it's approved, an annual contract effective May 1 would maintain the continued appointment two deputy county attorneys, Donna DeLoria and Kristina Hoffman, as well as an assistant county attorney in Jeremy Boggs.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Carysbrook Performing Arts Center at 8880 James Madison Highway in Fork Union.