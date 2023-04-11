The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors will hold hearings on April 19 or April 26 on the budget for fiscal year 2024 and tax rates for this calendar year.

The supervisors also plan to hold a hearing on tax rates for the calendar year 2023, according to the meeting agenda.

According to the county budget schedule, the budget and tax rate are expected to be adopted at either the board's April 19 meeting, or during a special April 26 meeting if needed.

The meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Carysbrook Performing Arts Center at 8880 James Madison Highway in Fork Union.