 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fluvanna supervisors to hold meeting, budget session

  • 0
flu-supes.jpg

The 2022 Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors from left to right: Chris Fairchild, Patricia Eager, Mike Sheridan, Mozell Booker and Tony O'Brien.

 FLUVANNA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors plans to convene on Wednesday for a public meeting and a budget work session.

Supervisors will discuss the adoption of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, among other business, according to an agenda.

The supervisors also plan to hold a budget work session, during which County Administrator Eric Dahl will present a budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year and projected budgets through the 2028 fiscal year. A closed meeting is to follow.

The regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. The budget work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both are open to the public via Zoom, and there will also be a livestream link. For more information on how to watch or participate in the meeting, visit https://www.fluvannacounty.org/bos.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP tables Hudson-UVa gun bill

GOP tables Hudson-UVa gun bill

Republicans in the House of Delegates this week tabled a bill that would make carrying a firearm at state-owned colleges and universities ille…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's the low down on the green comet set to light up the skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert