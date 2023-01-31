Fluvanna supervisors to hold meeting, budget session

The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors plans to convene on Wednesday for a public meeting and a budget work session.

Supervisors will discuss the adoption of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, among other business, according to an agenda.

The supervisors also plan to hold a budget work session, during which County Administrator Eric Dahl will present a budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year and projected budgets through the 2028 fiscal year. A closed meeting is to follow.

The regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. The budget work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both are open to the public via Zoom, and there will also be a livestream link. For more information on how to watch or participate in the meeting, visit https://www.fluvannacounty.org/bos.