The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss its future open county attorney position and the 2024 fiscal year’s budget on Wednesday.

The supervisors plan to discuss their county attorney position during a closed special meeting, according to a meeting agenda. The previous part-time county attorney Fred Payne has announced that he will retire this year. Supervisors unanimously approved hiring a full-time county attorney in December, with a plan for that person to hire an assistant attorney and a legal assistant.

Later, the board will hold a work session on Fluvanna’s 2024 budget. An initial budget from February proposes to spend roughly $99.8 million, which would be an increase from the previous fiscal year’s budget of roughly $99.1 million.

The supervisors plan to meet in the Morris Room in the Fluvanna County Administration Building at 132 Main St. in Palmyra. The closed meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and the budget work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.