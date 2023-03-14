The Fluvanna Board of Supervisors plans to hold a budget work session and a regular meeting on Wednesday.
The supervisors will convene for the budget work session at 5 p.m. Then during the regular meeting, the board is scheduled to vote on a public hearing for the Fiscal Year 24 Budget, Tax Rates and Capital Improvement Plan, which would be held on April 12. Preliminary meeting materials indicate a proposed decrease in tax rates for real property and mobile homes, with an increase in the tax rate for residential personal property.
The budget work session is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Carysbrook Performing Arts Center at 8880 James Madison Highway, Fork Union.