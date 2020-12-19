Fluvanna Sheriff seeking missing juvenile

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing juvenile.
Damien Napier, 15, was last seen Dec. 15 in Scottsville. According to a news release, it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 589-8211 or call 1-800-843-5678.
