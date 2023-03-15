The Fluvanna County School Board plans to meet on Thursday for updates on its budgets for the current and following fiscal years.

According to an agenda, the meeting will feature updates on the Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024 budgets by Brenda Gilliam, Fluvanna schools’ executive director for instruction and finance.

The closed meeting portion is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with the public portion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend at the Fluvanna County School Board Office at 14455 James Madison Highway, Palmyra.

On Jan. 12, the school board voted to hold their meeting on the second Wednesday of each month.

While Thursday’s meeting is a change in schedule, the meetings in following months are scheduled to occur on Wednesdays.