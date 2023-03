Fluvanna County's Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Council is scheduled to meet on Monday.

The council is expected to discuss updates on the Fork Union business map, a new "LOVE" sign installation and the courthouse restoration project.

The agenda also calls for an update on the strategic plan for tourism.

The council plans to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Morris Room of the County Administration Building at 132 Main St. in Palmyra.