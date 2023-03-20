Fluvanna County's Board of Equalization plans to meet Tuesday.

The board meets for the purpose of hearing complaints regarding real estate assessments, according to the Fluvanna County website.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Morris Room in the Fluvanna County Administration Building at 132 Main St. in Palmyra.

Three cases are scheduled to be heard on Tuesday. The board’s previous meeting scheduled for March 9 was canceled because the board had received no appointments, according to the county calendar.

Fluvanna residents who wish to appeal their real estate assessment are encouraged to contact the board at (434) 591-1903 or boe@fluvannacounty.org by March 31.