The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors plans to hold its regular meeting and a budget work session on Wednesday.

During the regular meeting, the board will vote on purchasing field lighting for Pleasant Grove Park, among other items. If fully approved, the project budget would be increased to $843,990 according to preliminary documents.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Carysbrook Performing Arts Center at 8880 James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The regular meeting is slated to start at 5 p.m., with the budget work session planned for 7 p.m.