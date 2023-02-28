Author and editor of the Fluvanna Review Carlos Santos is scheduled to speak at the Friends of the Fluvanna Library meeting on Wednesday.

Santos plans to give a presentation on Negley Farson, a contemporary of 20th-century writer Ernest Hemingway. According to the library’s event listing, Farson was “an adventurer, iconoclast, best-selling writer, foreign correspondent and alcoholic.”

Santos co-authored the book “Almost Hemingway: The Adventures of Negley Farson, Foreign Correspondent.” Copies of the book, written by Santos and Rex Bowman, will be available for purchase and signing at the meeting.

The free event will take place at 10 a.m. in the Fluvanna County Public Library at 214 Commons Blvd. in Palmyra. Refreshments will be provided.