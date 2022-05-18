Floral fashion show in Scottsville Saturday

Two Black-owned businesses are collaborating for a floral fashion show Saturday in Scottsville.

We Grow Shop, a Black, female-owned Scottsville florist, is collaborating with the Black, female-owned business Renee’s Boutique to put on a “Summer Floral Fashion Show” 1 p.m. Saturday at We Grow Shop in downtown Scottsville at 410 Valley Street.

Daisa Granger Pascall, owner of We Grow Shop, has recently celebrated one year of being in operation and will be showcasing her shop's floral arrangements.

Crystal Napier is the owner and personal stylist of Renee’s Boutique, a locally owned Charlottesville business that has been in operation for almost 8 years. Crystal will be incorporating florals into summer styles that will be seen on the runway.

Photos will be taken by Dr. Sherica Lewis with Out of Sight Events. Marcus Brewster, known as Marcus of Ceremony, will commentate the show.