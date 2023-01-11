Flights delayed at CHO after 'unprecedented' FAA outage

Flights out of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport were delayed as long as three hours Wednesday morning after an overnight system outage roiled the Federal Aviation Administration operations nationwide.

More than 7,000 flights to, from and within the U.S. were delayed due to a failure within the FAA’s Air Missions System, which allows airports to send alerts to pilots and engineers.

The FAA said in a statement issued at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday that it had grounded all flights for two hours as a result of the outage.

“This is unprecedented,” said Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport CEO Melinda Crawford. “There hasn't been a nationwide ground stop since 9/11.”

Four out of 16 flights scheduled to depart from CHO Wednesday morning were delayed from 45 minutes to three hours before regular air traffic resumed, the airport said.

Although nationwide groundings are rare, Crawford said there are best practices in place.

"The protocol for when that happens is for us to make sure that the restaurant and gift shops are staffed and that concessionaire is there,” Crawford said. “We also have our staff and customer service individuals out and ready to help, although they cannot answer questions for the airline."

Normal operations at most of the nation’s 19,200 airports began to resume by late morning on Wednesday. However, larger facilities, including LaGuardia Airport in New York and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside D.C., were still reporting delays and cancellations after noon.

President Biden ordered the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the causes of the FAA outage, the president's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet at 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Jean-Pierre also said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack.

The FAA is still working to identify the cause of the system failure, according to its most recent update.

"I would say that passengers need to make sure to pack their patience, because I don't know how long it's going to take the [airlines] to get back on schedule," Crawford said.