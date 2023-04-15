All five Democrats who filed voter signatures and other paperwork to compete for three seats on Charlottesville City Council had their primary candidacies certified by the State Board of Elections, according to Joshua Jenkins, the city's chief deputy registrar.

"They've called the registrar and informed us they're good to go," Jenkins told The Daily Progress.

The five are incumbents Lloyd Snook and Michael Payne, former city councilor Bob Fenwick and political newcomers Dashad Cooper and Natalie Oschrin.

A win in the Democratic primary, which is slated for June 20, typically leads to a seat on council because Charlottesville votes overwhelmingly Democratic: President Biden earned 86% of Charlottesville votes in his 2020 victory.

Early and mail voting for the Democratic primary begins May 5, with June 9 the last day to apply for a mail ballot. People can vote in person at the city's Voter Registration and Elections Office in the City Hall Annex until June 17, Jenkins said.

Until 2020, Virginia voters had to provide a rationale for such non-election-day or non-primary-day votes.

"Now anyone can make use of that early voting period," said Jenkins.

A recent report to City Council by Charlottesville Registrar Taylor Yowell indicates that 20-40% of city voters vote early.

One thing that might be missing this November from City Council ballots would be the name of any Republican, according to Charlottesville Republican Chair Dan Moy.

"No candidates have reached out to me," Moy told The Daily Progress.

Election records indicate that 2013 was the last year that city Republicans fielded a full slate of candidates, when Buddy Weber and Mike Farruggio ran unsuccessfully. Two years later, a University of Virginia web application developer, Anson Parker, earned a Republican nomination but won fewer than one-third of the votes garnered by his Democratic rivals.

Despite such history, Moy expressed hope that an upcoming mass meeting might spark some Republican interest.

"I never like to close the door," said Moy. "I'm still hopeful that somebody will look at the lay of the land and decide to run, but at this time I'm not aware of anyone considering it."

Anyone wanting to run has until 7 p.m. on June 20 to file paperwork, including submitting the signatures of at least 125 qualified voters.

Prior to heading out to a precinct to vote this year, Charlottesville residents may want to contact the elections office, because the city redrew its precinct maps last month. This change followed a committee's recommendations to more evenly distribute voters among the city’s nine precincts. As part of that March 6 City Council action, the city retired Tonsler Park and Alumni Hall as voting sites and replaced them with Charlottesville High School and Jackson-Via Elementary School.

This November's City Council ballot will give voters the opportunity to decide three seats, all at-large, on the five-person governing body. Those three seats, which carry four-year terms, are currently held by Snook, Payne and Leah Puryear, a longtime Charlottesville School Board veteran and University of Virginia administrator. Puryear was installed in late February to fill the final ten months of a seat opened by Sena Magill, a city council member who unexpectedly resigned in January. Puryear is not seeking a further term on the council.