More than 100 children and their families hopped over to Washington Park in Charlottesville for the first ever Easter Egg Extravaganza on Sunday.

The afternoon began with playtime that included photos with the Easter Bunny himself, face painting, food, games of cornhole and egg painting before children lined up for the much-anticipated hunt.

The hunt was divided into two searches: one for children under the age of 6 and one for children 6 and older. Just as the smaller tykes wrapped their hunt that stretched up the steep hill at Washington Park, the older kids started out on their own half of the extravaganza.

Ten-year-old Milanni and her parents, Cierra and C.J., spent the morning at church before heading over to the park, polka-dotted with colorful Easter eggs, for the Sunday afternoon hunt.

Milanni, who said she hoped to find “little toys and candy” at the beginning of the hunt, left the park with a wide smile and a basket full of Easter eggs.

In addition to the hundreds of eggs that organizers with Charlottesville-based Little People Big Dreams filled with candy, there were also a select few “prize eggs” filled with $5, $10 and $15 prizes.

Charlottesville native Cynthia Nichell with Little People Big Dreams said that, after moving back to the city from Houston last year, she realized that Charlottesville and Albemarle County children needed more outlets and activities that encourage them to explore their own potential through sports, hobbies, crafts and more.

“Coming back from Texas and seeing how drastically it’s changed, specifically with all the negative that’s happening around here, we want to bring more positivity and show these kids that there’s more to Charlottesville and being able to communicate that we want to bring everyone together on positive vibes.

“Me and my other half have a lot of free time and we love kids,” said Nichell, who has been an employee with Albemarle County Parks and Recreation for over 16 years. “So we do a lot of things that their parents aren’t able to do, free of charge. We take care of everything. When we go to UVa games or any Fun Land trips, we pick them up and drop them off and we don’t ask for money from the parents. We pay for everything, so that’s the way we’re hosting our events right now.”

Since launching in October last year, Little People Big Dreams has hosted several community events, including a Halloween party and a New Year’s ball at Fashion Square Mall for children and their parents. Nichell said she also hosts spontaneous events, such as those trips to University of Virginia games and Fun Land in Fredericksburg, for local children throughout the month.

Nichell said that she is in the process of converting Little People Big Dreams from an LLC to a nonprofit, of 501(c)(3) to provide even more opportunities for local children and their families in the future.