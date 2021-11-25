First day of donations brings $750 for Santa Fund for School Kids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is underway, with the first day of donations bringing $750. The fund goes to help provide warm clothing and supplies for young students whose families are having difficulties providing the things our area youngsters need to thrive at school.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

This year, the goal is $200,000. Your gifts help children stay focused in school because they have on socks, shoes, and clothes that fit and keep them warm. They will also have the important school supplies necessary for them to complete their schoolwork.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Stephen and Kathryn Thornton, $250

Barbara Reid, $100