A fire early Monday morning displaced a family and caused the “total loss” of a residence on the 3300 block of Burnley Station Road, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue officials.

The fire was first reported at 4:56 a.m., according to a statement from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, and firefighters arrived on the scene 17 minutes later. Officials told The Daily Progress the two-story house experienced “significant damage."

The six-person family who lived at the property was able to evacuate the home, although they are missing their family pet. The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross and relatives.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire rescue team was still on the premises. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.