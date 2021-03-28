Fire department’s Community Risk Reduction branch provides personalized approach to emergency prevention

Powers said that the key is in using Charlottesville-specific data, such as real estate data and census records, as well as EMS response reports. With this information, the department can customize its approach based on the demographics of certain neighborhoods and the prevalence of certain types of emergencies within them.

“We have more than 100 firefighters now in the city of Charlottesville and we just hired a recruit academy of 20, which is the largest academy that the city has ever hired. So that bolsters our potential for impact in the community,” he said. “We will be able to engage our community with intention.”

Because of the research the Community Risk Assessment branch has done, the department can provide education to residents more efficiently.

“Rather than knocking on every door on a street to talk to folks about smoke alarms and looking for people who don’t have working smoke alarms, we developed a risk assessment for the entire city to tell us which specific homes in the city of Charlottesville likely don’t have a working smoke alarm. We’re going to try to find the homes that are most at risk and knock on those doors first,” Powers said.

Powers emphasized the importance of working with community partners in community risk reduction programming.

