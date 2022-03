A fire broke out at a home west of Scottsville Tuesday afternoon, damaging the building and leaving its occupants to find other shelter.

The fire in the 800 block of James River Road was reported around 5 p.m. and crews found the home on fire when they arrived.

The home’s occupants escaped without injury and are staying with family.

The cause and estimated damage of the fire are under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.