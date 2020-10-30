Film festival finds success through high and low tech

Technology both new and old drove the success of this year’s pandemic-disrupted Virginia Film Festival as organizers embraced the new virtual reality of movies and went back to the future with a return to drive-in shows.

The film festival wrapped its 33rd year on Sunday with a sold-out, drive-in screening of director Chloé Zhao’s film festival audience award-winner, "Nomadland."

The festival sponsored more than 170 films and events from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, highlighted by 10 drive-in screenings that drew occupants of more than 680 vehicles to view movies on the sides of Dairy Market in Charlottesville and Morven Farm in Albemarle County.

More than 11,000 streams of virtual movies and recorded programs were counted, as well.

Festival organizers said they believe the event was a success and credited staff with adapting to the new reality of COVID-19.