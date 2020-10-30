Film festival finds success through high and low tech

Technology both new and old drove the success of this year’s pandemic-disrupted Virginia Film Festival as organizers embraced the new virtual reality of movies and went back to the future with a return to drive-in shows.
The film festival wrapped its 33rd year on Sunday with a sold-out, drive-in screening of director Chloé Zhao’s film festival audience award-winner, "Nomadland."
The festival sponsored more than 170 films and events from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, highlighted by 10 drive-in screenings that drew occupants of more than 680 vehicles to view movies on the sides of Dairy Market in Charlottesville and Morven Farm in Albemarle County.
More than 11,000 streams of virtual movies and recorded programs were counted, as well.
Festival organizers said they believe the event was a success and credited staff with adapting to the new reality of COVID-19.
“I’m really proud of the team and how they responded, especially considering how many programs across the country had to cancel their events,” said festival director Jody Kielbasa, who also serves as University of Virginia vice provost for the arts. “We looked at the options in the summer and decided to adapt as much of the programs as we could. We believed that now, perhaps more than ever, the community needs the distraction and level of engagement that films and the festival itself offer.”
The festival’s virtual program, hosted on the Eventive platform, offered more than 60 narrative and documentary features, 67 short films, 43 tributes and conversations and a dedicated school screening event attended by local and regional students.
The festival offered 164 guests in person and virtually, including actor, writer, producer and director Ethan Hawke.
Support Local Journalism
Author James McBride, actor Annette Bening, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, actor Leslie Odom Jr. and actor Linda Hamilton were joined by UVa President Jim Ryan and producer and UVa grad Julie Lynn in conversations.
Leading film composer and multiple Oscar nominee Thomas Newman talked with Charlottesville Symphony Music Director Ben Rous about Newman’s work on such films as "1917," "American Beauty," "In the Bedroom," "The Green Mile" and more.
Most of the discussion and conversations featured in the program are available on the festival’s YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/user/VirginiaFilmFestival.
Festival audiences voted for their favorites, naming "Nomadland" as best narrative feature; "They Ain’t Ready for Me" as best documentary; "We Got This" as best narrative short film; and "The First" as best documentary short film.
For the first time this year, the Virginia Film Festival partnered with Reel South to present the Reel South SHORT Award. The award honors outstanding achievement in Southern documentary short-form at film festivals across the South.
This year’s winner was "Lipstick and Leather," directed by Amy Oden, which explores the alt-drag community in Washington, D.C., and how these performers are spreading their influence across the East Coast.
Kielbasa said he hopes the festival will return to indoor traditional venues such as the Paramount Theater next year, but he said much depends on the pandemic.
“We’ll have to figure out what the future holds for us,” he said. “We long to do what we traditionally do, but we need to keep our community safe.”
The pandemic has hit Hollywood movie makers and movie theaters hard, with several theater corporations, including Regal, shutting down venues as the virus has surged. Kielbasa said that could create change in the industry in the short run, but he believes theater attendance eventually will bounce back.
“I think people miss going to the movie theater, that whole experience of laughing together and enjoying a film as an audience,” he said. “I think there will be a mad rush to return to the movies once we are able to, whenever that is.”
Bryan McKenzie is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7271, bmckenzie@dailyprogress.com or @BK_McKenzie on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.