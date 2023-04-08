When the historic Fife mansion and grounds hit the real estate market in early March, one Charlottesville resident took a particular interest. Veteran museum creator Peter McFarren says the historic house and its 5.2-acre grounds along Cherry Avenue would be ideal for the cultural center he hopes to launch.

"It's a great opportunity for the people of Charlottesville and the cultural world to convert this into a world-class cultural and community center," McFarren told The Daily Progress.

His working title for the project is Agora. A Greek word, agora literally means "assembly" or "gathering place." And just as an agora was the central place in each Greek city-state, McFarren said he sees the Fife property as central both to Charlottesville's past and its future.

"It's 5.2 acres in the middle of the city with an 1824 building that would be preserved and would be part of this cultural complex," McFarren said.

In a multipage prospectus, McFarren laid out an ambitious array of components including an ethnohistorical museum of Central Virginia, a museum of humankind, a center for digital arts, a dome theater and planetarium, a concert hall and interactive “eco-park.”

"Part of the project is to tell the story of Charlottesville since the first humans arrived here all the way to the present," said McFarren.

The property itself is intertwined with history. Dubbed Oak Lawn, the property was originally a plantation whose brick big house was constructed for a merchant by James Dinsmore, the master carpenter who rebuilt Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and three of the University of Virginia's Lawn Pavilions.

The four Tuscan columns supporting the front portico reflect Jefferson's interest in Palladian classicism, even if Jefferson himself had no known hand in the design. James Fife, an engineer and planter-turned-preacher, bought Oak Lawn in 1847 when the property measured over 300 acres. Fife's descendants sold off tracts and lived there until recently.

"Until this property came on the market, we did not see something that was really viable," said McFarren, who noted that he's been trying to find a home for Agora for several years.

A journalist and author who was arrested while trying to interview Nazi fugitive Klaus Barbie – also known as "the Butcher of Lyon” – McFarren is also a museum creator. In his native Bolivia, he helped found two children's museums and has worked for the soon-to-open Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

But even McFarren conceded that Agora would be a vast undertaking.

"I'm not sure I've seen anything like this," he said.

McFarren said he hopes to involve UVa, Piedmont Virginia Community College as well as cultural organizations.

"The complex will encourage community engagement, the spirits of innovation, playfulness, and creativity while encouraging shared understanding and dialogue," McFarren wrote in his 15-page prospectus.

"I think the proposal is a very strong proposal, and Peter has a lot of experience to make this work," Brenda LaClair, a 28-year Colonial Williamsburg Foundation veteran, told The Daily Progress. "Charlottesville prides itself on being an education city, and this would be another component of education."

Realtor Ross Stevens agreed that Oak Lawn has the location, history and land to house Agora.

"It certainly sounds like a wonderful place for it, and he's got some background for it," Stevens told The Daily Progress.

Stevens said the property has been drawing interest from developers due to its large footprint and its thoroughfare location less than a quarter-mile from UVa Medical Center. He said he's read the Agora proposal.

“It's a great concept," said Stevens, "but funding something like that on top of a purchase price is pretty ambitious."

Already, the city of Charlottesville has spent several million dollars subsidizing the rent for three existing cultural centers: the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, the McGuffey Art Center and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Mayor Lloyd Snook told The Daily Progress that he hasn't yet formed an opinion on Agora, but he suggested that McFarren focus on private fundraising.

"I have told him that I didn't think there would be City money available for the project," Snook said in an email.

No stranger to creative funding strategies, McFarren said that he started the children's museums in Bolivia – which he noted is Central America's poorest nation – by buying some of that nation's distressed foreign debt at a discount and then redeeming it for cash.

"So I'm very practical on what needs to be done, and I've done it," he said.

McFarren said it's too early to provide a estimate of what Agora might cost, and he has not yet formed a board to begin those discussions. He hopes that getting the word out will spark some interest in getting the property before a developer does.

"Timing is essential so that this becomes a community and cultural complex instead of being apartments and condos."