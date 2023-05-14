Over the years, retired educator Ashby Kindler would read stories about the Hatton Ferry with a mix of amusement and consternation. The frequent refrain that the man-powered James River crossing near Scottsville was America's last poled ferry stuck in her craw, so she finally decided to speak up.

"Over the years, there have been numerous stories that all say it's the last pole-powered ferry in the country, but it just isn't," Kindler told The Daily Progress.

Kindler said she's made dozens if not hundreds of crossings on another poled ferry, the one that crosses the Greeenbrier River at Camp Alleghany for Girls near Lewisburg, West Virginia.

"It's a really integral part of Camp Alleghany," said Kindler. "I started there in 1972 and spent three years as a camper and eight years as a counselor."

The Hatton Ferry began in 1870 with a court order from Buckingham County to give farmers a way to haul their harvests to the James River and Kanawha Canal, whose towpath tracked the north bank of the James River.

By contrast, the ferry crossing the Greenbrier River at Camp Alleghany may be no more 102 years old, and it isn't focused on commerce, and it's called the Barge, according to the camp's director, Elizabeth Shreckhise.

"The Barge is a unique feature to our camp," Shreckhise told The Daily Progress. "It's our entrance, it's our doorway."

A rustic institution that boards its campers in tents pitched atop platforms, Camp Alleghany uses the Barge for transporting girls and vehicles across the water. It's also for transporting attitudes, said Shreckhise.

"You're not just pulling right up in the parking lot, hopping out and you're at camp," said Shreckhise. "It's slow, and there's an emotional part of it."

Shreckhise said that the Barge, backed by mountains on both banks of the river, provides a dramatic way to emphasize the importance of stepping away from gossip, exclusivity and electronic devices.

"The pressures of society, peer pressure, social media and all that gets left on the other side of the river," said Shreckhise. "We actually use that phrase, 'You leave that on the other side of the river.'"

Kindler recalled what else would get left when she would try to return to camp after midnight.

"If you didn't get back to camp on time, you swam that river because nobody was poling that Barge after one in the morning."

The existence of the ferry at Camp Alleghany was news to Tom Chapman, director of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, which operates the Hatton Ferry.

"I've not heard of that," Chapman told The Daily Progress.

He said that his predecessors at the helm of the society would send out inquiries to transportation officials across the United States checking on the status of other poled ferries.

"It was common technology for centuries," said Chapman. "These public ferries have slowly dwindled in terms of their usefulness for transportation."

While the use of the Camp Alleghany Barge is restricted to campers, staff and guests, the Hatton Ferry is open to the public on warm-weather weekends and accessible via public roads. And thanks to a recent $105,000 endowment, its operation as a free jaunt across the James seems secure.

However, the messaging may change.

"We will definitely amend our marketing," said Chapman. "We want to be accurate with what we're saying."