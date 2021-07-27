Federal review recommends leaving canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline pipe, felled trees in place

FERC staff concurred with many of the proposals except for the plan for removing felled trees, which it said should be left in place unless landowners object.

“Several years have passed since the trees were felled; vegetation has grown up around the felled trees and wildlife now occupies this vegetation/habitat. As they exist today, we generally believe that conditions in these areas can be considered akin to natural succession and a benefit to restoration/stabilization,” the draft supplemental EIS says.

Staff concede, however, that leaving the trees in place “can also be considered as an impediment to land use and potentially inhibit landowner access to parts of their property.”

“Where landowners prefer removal of felled trees that were not previously cleared … Atlantic should remove the felled trees from the landowner tract,” they write.

Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby said Atlantic Coast is still “carefully reviewing” the document.

What FERC’s draft review doesn’t settle is the thorny question of what will happen to the more than 2,600 permanent easements covering 4,290 acres that Atlantic Coast obtained from landowners over the course of its years-long work on the project.