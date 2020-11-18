Fauci urges caution ahead of holidays during UVa lecture

Citing a recent report, Fauci said only around 50% of Americans have expressed a likelihood to get vaccinated, posing a difficulty for reaching herd immunity, which would need to be around 75-80% of the population.

Rates of trust in a vaccine are lower in minority communities, Fauci said, which is also a concern due to the higher rates of COVID-19 infections in these communities. Community figures of trust will need to reach out in order to sway these communities to trust a vaccine, Fauci said.

When answering an audience question later in the lecture, Fauci said other ways to convince people to get the vaccine would depend on their reasons for avoiding it. If it is an issue of access, then wider, more affordable access is key, but some people have expressed concerns that the process was rushed.

Fauci urged people with concerns to look into the process of approval, which he said has been transparent and independent.

“Because of a lot of the noise that comes out of Washington, in this divisive time that we're living in some people may say, ‘Well, I don't really trust that they try to rush this out to look good,’” he said. “I can tell you, this has been an independent decision and it has been done in the classic way that decisions are made about vaccine safety and efficacy.”