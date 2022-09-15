 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fatal car crash under investigation

  • 0
Thursday's Car Crash

Charlottesville Police cordoned off Elliott Avenue from Avon Street to Rayon Street, shown here, Thursday evening to investigate multiple vehicle collisions at intersections around Elliott Avenue that claimed a life. Nearby, Sixth Street Southeast was also closed between Montrose and Altavista Avenues. Police continue to investigate. 

 HAWES SPENCER, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Charlottesville Police cordoned off Elliott Avenue from Avon Street to Rayon Street Thursday evening to investigate multiple vehicle collisions at intersections around Elliott Avenue that claimed a life. Nearby, Sixth Street Southeast was also closed between Montrose and Altavista Avenues. Police continue to investigate. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert