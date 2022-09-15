Fatal car crash under investigation

Charlottesville Police cordoned off Elliott Avenue from Avon Street to Rayon Street Thursday evening to investigate multiple vehicle collisions at intersections around Elliott Avenue that claimed a life. Nearby, Sixth Street Southeast was also closed between Montrose and Altavista Avenues. Police continue to investigate.
Hawes Spencer
