Fashion Square J.C. Penney's to close

J.C. Penney plans to close two stores in Virginia, including its location in Charlottesville Fashion Square mall in Albemarle County.

The Plano, Texas-based chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, filed documents with the federal bankruptcy court late Wednesday night seeking to close a total of three more stores.

That list includes its store in Regency mall in Henrico County.

Liquidation sales at the three stores will begin Sept. 3 and should be completed by mid-November, a Penney spokeswoman told the Richmond Times-Dispatch Thursday.

Closing the three additional Penney stores is the fifth phase of the chain's store closing process.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, the retailer said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.

In June, it started closing 154 stores, including one in Danville and one in Staunton. It also sought to close additional stores.

