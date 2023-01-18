Farmacy Cafe takes over former Firefly on the Fly food truck

The team behind Firefly Restaurant and Game Room in Charlottesville is getting out of the food truck business, and the team behind Farmacy Cafe is expanding its food truck operations as a result.

Firefly has agreed to sell its food truck, which it promoted as Firefly on the Fly, to Mexican fusion eatery Farmacy, replacing Farmacy’s current, smaller truck.

Both restaurants will continue to operate their brick-and-mortar locations: Firefly at its 1304 E. Market St. “barcade” and Farmacy at 222 West Main St. in the Code Building. Farmacy will just be expanding its mobile operations in Firefly’s larger truck, and Firefly will be focusing more on its restaurant, the owners said.

The restaurant owners would not disclose the price of the food truck, but said the sale presented a value to both operations.

“It is a win/win,” said Firefly owner Melissa Meece in a joint statement announcing the deal. “We get to support FARMacy in their business growth, while also reducing the stress load on our team as we focus on our restaurant.”

Due to Farmacy’s success, the business was beginning to outgrow its original 7-by-16-foot trailer, Farmacy co-owner Jessica Lino told The Daily Progress.

“It’s pretty big,” said Lino, who estimated the new food truck is roughly 7 feet by 26 feet.

Firefly and Farmacy both opened their mobile food services in 2018, but their relationship runs deeper than that.

“As female restaurant owners in Charlottesville, Jessica and I have felt a kinship and enjoy sharing resources,” said Meece in the statement.

Lino added: “We knew that we needed to support each other as women business owners and have really enjoyed being a part of a food truck family in our community together.”