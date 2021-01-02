Fairfax engineering firm suing Dewberry over trademark

The two sides reached a settlement agreement to end the lawsuit in 2007. The agreement allows Dewberry Capital to use Dewberry Capital for business except for any “real estate development or related services” in Virginia, Maryland or Washington, D.C. Any business in those three places was barred from carrying the Dewberry name, per the engineering firm.

The agreement states The Dewberry Group “will not use the word DEWBERRY in the name of, or as a [trademark] for, any architectural and/or engineering company, or in connection with any architecture or engineering services.”

The current lawsuit says The Dewberry Group is in violation of the agreement through the use of Dewberry Group, Dewberry Living and Dewberry Studio in Virginia and Dewberry Studio for architectural services in the U.S.

The engineering firm says the agreement does not permit the use of the different iterations of Dewberry, only Dewberry Capital Corp. The lawsuit says the company did not and would not have agreed to the use of Dewberry “by itself or with a range of other words that may not differentiate the two companies and their services well enough to avoid a likelihood of confusion.”