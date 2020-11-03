Facing long lines, socially distanced voters cast ballots

Hanson said she was grateful for the voters’ good spirits.

“People could be cranky,” she said.

As of 1 p.m., 15,275 voters had cast ballots, about 18.7% of voters. That’s on top of 41,418 voters who taking advantage of the early vote option.

Voting officials noted that absentee ballots by mail and drop box will continue to be collected with any ballot with a postmark through Nov. 3 and received by Friday counting.

On Monday, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan exhorted students and staff to vote, reminded them that the election’s outcome may not be known for days or weeks and encouraged them to follow pandemic safety protocols if protesting or demonstrating.

In his email to staff and students, Ryan noted that pandemic-prompted mail-in voting and early voting means that it is possible final results of the presidential and Congressional elections could be days or weeks away.

“No one knows exactly what will happen tomorrow and in the days that follow,” he wrote.

Ryan wrote in his email that 2020 “has been difficult in ways too numerous to count.” Voting, he said, is one way to control in a situation that otherwise seems out of control.