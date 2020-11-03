Facing long lines, socially distanced voters cast ballots

Even with pandemic restrictions separating voters and voting booths and creating long lines and some wait time, Central Virginians are reportedly keeping calm and polite as they line up to cast their ballots.
With early voting this year enticing about half of Albemarle County voters and about a third of voters across the rest of the region, actual election poll turnout is lower than previous years, according to voting totals.
About half of Charlottesville’s registered voters have also cast their ballots during the early voting period. By 1 p.m., 13% of voters cast their ballots in person, according to data from the city. Charlottesville’s turnout data doesn’t include absentee ballots, which includes mail-in and early in-person votes.
The line of voters snaked around Clark Elementary on late Tuesday morning. To pass the time, some read while others played hopscotch. Volunteers were handing out water bottles and snacks. Earlier on Tuesday, voters and poll workers were treated to live music.
Linda Hanson, chief of the Clark precinct, said the line was longer than usual because of social distancing in the physical line and moved slower because they allowed fewer people into the school at a time.
“We’ve been really busy,” Hanson said. “Every one of the voters has been patient.”
Hanson said she was grateful for the voters’ good spirits.
“People could be cranky,” she said.
As of 1 p.m., 15,275 voters had cast ballots, about 18.7% of voters. That’s on top of 41,418 voters who taking advantage of the early vote option.
Voting officials noted that absentee ballots by mail and drop box will continue to be collected with any ballot with a postmark through Nov. 3 and received by Friday counting.
On Monday, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan exhorted students and staff to vote, reminded them that the election’s outcome may not be known for days or weeks and encouraged them to follow pandemic safety protocols if protesting or demonstrating.
In his email to staff and students, Ryan noted that pandemic-prompted mail-in voting and early voting means that it is possible final results of the presidential and Congressional elections could be days or weeks away.
“No one knows exactly what will happen tomorrow and in the days that follow,” he wrote.
Ryan wrote in his email that 2020 “has been difficult in ways too numerous to count.” Voting, he said, is one way to control in a situation that otherwise seems out of control.
“Each of us has a vote and a voice we can use to set the future course of our country. Each of us has the ability to advocate for our principles without denigrating people we disagree with or putting the health and safety of others at risk,” Ryan wrote. “And each of us has the capacity, on the eve of this election, to make sure we are caring for ourselves, and consider the ways that we can best care for each other.”
Dean of Students Allen Groves said emotions may “run high” as the election stress mingles with COVID-19 anxiety and offered students and staff information on counseling.
“Election stress has been reported in the media for weeks now, with many sources saying up to 70% of Americans are experiencing some degree of anxiety and concern,” Groves wrote.
Groves told students they may encounter people at polling places today passing out flyers or hawking candidates. He said that, should those encounters be intimidating, students should contact poll workers or police.
“You may choose or not choose to engage with them,” he wrote. “However, voter intimidation, using threats or coercion to interfere with your right to vote, is a federal crime and you should promptly report anything rising to that level.”
Both Ryan and Groves said in their emails that they hoped students and faculty would respect others with different opinions and be safe while voting and should they join in any protests or demonstrations that followed the election.
“The diversity of ideas and perspectives people bring to UVa is one of our greatest strengths. I have no doubt that those ideas and perspectives will be shared vigorously in the coming weeks, as they should be,” Ryan wrote. “We will all be better off if we approach those conversations as opportunities to learn from each other and resist the urge to diminish or demean people with whom we disagree.”
Ryan said the unique issues surrounding this election could lead to demonstrations or protests and recognized students’ rights to participate, but advised them to follow anti-COVID-19 protocols.
“No matter the outcome, it is possible that members of our community will exercise their constitutional rights to free assembly and expression through peaceful protest or demonstration. If this occurs and you choose to participate, please remember to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.” he wrote.
“In yet another moment of uncertainty, I am confident that we will come together and demonstrate, once again, what it means to be a great and good University,” Ryan wrote.
