Experts: Trump lawsuits unlikely to affect election results

However, if Republicans win one or both of the Senate elections, maintaining their Senate majority, then a split government will make the path to more widespread mail-in voting and other voting reform more difficult.

During the audience question portion of the panel, Ortiz reiterated that, even if some of Trump’s lawsuits are successful, they are unlikely to change the results of the election.

“Even if they were successful I don’t think they’re going to be changing enough numbers at this point to make a difference,” he said. “Which is one of the reasons why I think it’s very unlikely to end up in the Supreme Court, even though some justice may be interested in taking up the Pennsylvania case.”

Answering another question, Pérez said she thought the media had done a good job explaining to voters what was at stake in the election, but did a poor job explaining that some isolated voter issues were not a national problem.

“I cannot tell you how many times I was on a radio show, when a voter would call in and say, ‘Oh, I’m really worried that my vote is not, my mail ballot is not going to count because of signature matching’ and they were in a state that doesn’t have a robust signature matching requirement,” she said.

In order to avoid a “doom-spiral,” Pérez said the media should try to “size-up” worry instead of making hypothetical situations seem more likely than they are.

