Charlottesville’s embattled animal shelter, where current and former employees have alleged ongoing mistreatment of both animals and people, has placed its CEO on administrative leave.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced on Friday that CEO Angie Gunter, who was often at the center of the controversy, would be stepping away from the role — at least for the time being.

“Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter is on administrative leave,” the local SPCA’s board of directors said in a statement released on Friday. “We have hired an experienced human resources consultant to serve as Interim HR Director, provide support to our staff and assist with important procedural changes. We are committed to restoring the community’s trust in all that we do to serve the animals in our care.”

The decision, the board said, was made after the conclusion of an independent review conducted by international law firm McGuireWoods at the board’s behest after allegations first started to mount earlier this year.

“The review included recommendations for changes designed to improve our workplace culture and the quality of care for the animals entrusted to us,” the board said in its statement. “Based on the results of the review, we are developing a specific plan with concrete steps to effect operational changes across several departments. We look forward to sharing more information with the community about our plan of action in the days ahead.”

Jenn Corbey, the board’s president, told The Daily Progress on Saturday that she had no additional details to provide at this time regarding who would be filling Gunter’s position, whether Gunter would still be paid during her leave and what in McGuireWoods conclusions prompted the board to remove Gunter after it previously said it stood by her as CEO.

“I should have a status update by the end of next week,” Corbey said.

The decision to hire McGuireWoods in February was prompted by a flurry of allegations from current and former employees and volunteers at the SPCA.

At the start of the year, a group calling itself CASPCA Concerns sent a letter to the SPCA board, which has since garnered more than 100 signatures, detailing what signatories described as misconduct and mismanagement at the shelter that has translated into animal neglect bordering on abuse. The shelter, the group said, is overcapacity and understaffed, with animals often kept in unsafe living conditions and their carers overworked in order to keep adoption rates high and contributions rolling in.

The letter called out Gunter by name and included photos of dogs in pens full of urine and feces, animals living in crates the group said are stored in the shelter’s basement and facilities that appear to be unclean, unkempt and dangerous to the animals living there.

In February, after the SPCA’s board hired McGuireWoods to conduct its review, a Virginia Department of Agriculture inspection found repeat violations of state law at the animal shelter.

The report mentioned no evidence of animal abuse, neglect or other mistreatment. However, it did highlight multiple instances in which several documents at the shelter were missing information required by law.

March saw multiple volunteers either resign or asked to leave. And in one instance, the SPCA employed a Richmond-based law firm to dismiss a volunteer dog walker, a decision it said was necessary “given the current climate and level of scrutiny at CASPCA.”

Throughout all of this, the SPCA’s higher-ups said they stood behind the shelter’s CEO.

That position has clearly changed since McGuireWoods concluded its review.

Which is one of the reasons why the CASPCA Concerns group has said it would like that review published for public scrutiny.

“While we are glad that the Board has finally removed Gunter from direct daily operational influence, we believe that the SPCA must also be transparent about the results of their investigation into Gunter’s leadership,” the group said in an email to The Daily Progress on Saturday. “To promote public trust in the investigation and its findings, the entire unredacted report should be released to the community- specifically, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and the Charlottesville City Council and City Manager since CASPCA is a steward of significant public funds, almost $1M yearly, and thus must be accountable to the public.”

The animal shelter is supported financially by both Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville.

That relationship — as outlined in a memorandum of understanding between the three — has the city and county pay the SPCA for pound services. In the 2023 fiscal year, the county gave the shelter $699,122 for those services. While representatives for the city of Charlottesville have not responded to multiple request for comment from The Daily Progress, workers and volunteers at the local SPCA have estimated the city provides roughly $300,000.

Releasing the review’s conclusions, CASPCA Concerns said, “will ensure that the Board cannot cherry-pick what information from the report is released or how it is handled. Allowing only Board members to evaluate a report based on their already demonstrated lack of stewardship of the shelter and lack of leadership around the current crisis at the shelter is akin to allowing the fox to guard the henhouse. This is why transparency is essential, it builds trust. We need — we deserve — to trust in shelter leadership.”

The group said it applauded the decision to place Gunter on leave, but Gunter was only a part of the problem.

“While we are glad that the board has taken action to place Angie Gunter on administrative leave, this news alone does little to restore trust in the shelter,” the group said in its email. “We hope that the Board will provide more information about who will be stepping in to lead the shelter during this time, and that they will choose an interim leader who is committed to transparency, collaboration, and compassionate care. It is crucial that the SPCA continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of the animals in their care, and we hope that the temporary replacement will be someone who is able to do so effectively.”